2019 RAM 1500

162,201 KM

Details Features

$39,996

+ tax & licensing
2019 RAM 1500

Laramie

2019 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

$39,996

+ taxes & licensing

162,201KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFJT1KN501955

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 162,201 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

2019 RAM 1500