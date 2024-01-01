Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 RAM 1500

120,652 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel

Watch This Vehicle

2019 RAM 1500

Rebel

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

  1. 11168038
  2. 11168038
  3. 11168038
  4. 11168038
  5. 11168038
  6. 11168038
  7. 11168038
  8. 11168038
  9. 11168038
  10. 11168038
  11. 11168038
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
120,652KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT5KN655386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 47916AU
  • Mileage 120,652 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2017 Ford F-150 6 CYLINDER I 4X4 DRIVE TERRAIN I INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM I REARVIEW CAMERA for sale in Innisfil, ON
2017 Ford F-150 6 CYLINDER I 4X4 DRIVE TERRAIN I INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM I REARVIEW CAMERA 148,302 KM $25,899.50 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited for sale in Innisfil, ON
2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 172,622 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited for sale in Innisfil, ON
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited 54,708 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

Call Dealer

705-797-XXXX

(click to show)

705-797-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

Contact Seller
2019 RAM 1500