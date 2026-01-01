$29,986+ taxes & licensing
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
2019 RAM 1500 Classic
EXPRESS
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$29,986
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 94,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Get the job done right with this dependable 2019 Ram 1500 Classic ST, powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 paired to a proven 6-speed automatic transmission. Delivering strong performance and classic Ram durability, this truck offers the perfect balance of power and reliability for both work and everyday driving. The ST trim keeps things practical and functional with a spacious interior, easy-to-use controls, and a smooth, comfortable ride. Whether you're hauling, towing, or just cruising, the HEMIs impressive horsepower and torque give you the confidence to handle it all. Built tough with a solid frame and bold styling, this Ram 1500 Classic is a no-nonsense pickup that delivers exactly what you need - capability, value, and long-lasting performance.
Vehicle Features
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705-242-2883