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Get the job done right with this dependable 2019 Ram 1500 Classic ST, powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 paired to a proven 6-speed automatic transmission. Delivering strong performance and classic Ram durability, this truck offers the perfect balance of power and reliability for both work and everyday driving. The ST trim keeps things practical and functional with a spacious interior, easy-to-use controls, and a smooth, comfortable ride. Whether youre hauling, towing, or just cruising, the HEMIs impressive horsepower and torque give you the confidence to handle it all. Built tough with a solid frame and bold styling, this Ram 1500 Classic is a no-nonsense pickup that delivers exactly what you need - capability, value, and long-lasting performance.

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

94,700 KM

Details Description Features

$29,986

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

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14000514

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$29,986

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
94,700KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KTXKS742322

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 94,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Get the job done right with this dependable 2019 Ram 1500 Classic ST, powered by the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 paired to a proven 6-speed automatic transmission. Delivering strong performance and classic Ram durability, this truck offers the perfect balance of power and reliability for both work and everyday driving. The ST trim keeps things practical and functional with a spacious interior, easy-to-use controls, and a smooth, comfortable ride. Whether you're hauling, towing, or just cruising, the HEMIs impressive horsepower and torque give you the confidence to handle it all. Built tough with a solid frame and bold styling, this Ram 1500 Classic is a no-nonsense pickup that delivers exactly what you need - capability, value, and long-lasting performance.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Remote Keyless Entry
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Class IV Hitch Receiver

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Sport Performance Hood
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
WHEELS: 20" X 8" SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
BRIGHT WHITE
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
BLACK SEATS
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry
WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Dual Rear Exhaust w/Bright Tips Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Temperature & Compass Gauge
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Rear Floor Mats Front Floor Mats Body-Colour Front Fascia Body-Colour Grille Body-Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads Ram 1500 Express Group
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Temperature & Compass Gauge 7" Colour In-Cluster Display Overhead Console
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth 1-Year Si...
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Google Android Auto SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 USB Mobile Projection Black 5.7L Hemi Badge Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
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705-242-2883

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$29,986

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2019 RAM 1500 Classic