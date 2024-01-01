Menu
Account
Sign In
UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE.

2020 Ford Explorer

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Ford Explorer

Police IN

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Explorer

Police IN

Location

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

866-229-2253

  1. 11111977
  2. 11111977
  3. 11111977
  4. 11111977
  5. 11111977
  6. 11111977
  7. 11111977
  8. 11111977
  9. 11111977
  10. 11111977
  11. 11111977
  12. 11111977
  13. 11111977
  14. 11111977
  15. 11111977
  16. 11111977
  17. 11111977
  18. 11111977
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 1FM5K8AB5LGA64718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHT
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

UNFIT OWNERSHIP - MUST TOW VEHICLE. FORMER POLICE VEHICLE. STRUCTURAL ALTERATION-DAMAGE.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Cruise Control, Tilt Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From North Toronto Auction

Used 2010 Kia Rio for sale in Innisfil, ON
2010 Kia Rio 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 RAM 3500 Laramie for sale in Innisfil, ON
2014 RAM 3500 Laramie 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Innisfil, ON
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 0 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email North Toronto Auction

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
North Toronto Auction

North Toronto Auction

3230 Thomas St., Innisfil, ON L9S 3W5

Call Dealer

866-229-XXXX

(click to show)

866-229-2253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

North Toronto Auction

866-229-2253

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Explorer