2020 Hyundai PALISADE
2020 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate 7 Passenger CP ULTIMATE | SEVEN SEATER | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY | NAV | 360 VIEW C
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
68,777KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10040280
- Stock #: 20-43343JB
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,777 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Comfort
rear air
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
8 speed automatic
