2020 Hyundai PALISADE

68,777 KM

$45,900

+ tax & licensing
$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate 7 Passenger CP ULTIMATE | SEVEN SEATER | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY | NAV | 360 VIEW C

2020 Hyundai PALISADE

Ultimate 7 Passenger CP ULTIMATE | SEVEN SEATER | PADDLE SHIFTERS | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | APPLE CARPLAY | NAV | 360 VIEW C

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,900

+ taxes & licensing

68,777KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10040280
  • Stock #: 20-43343JB

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,777 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate CP is the epitome of luxury and sophistication in the SUV segment. This ultimate trim level of the Palisade showcases Hyundai's commitment to crafting a vehicle that combines premium features, advanced technology, and unparalleled comfort. From the moment you lay eyes on this Palisade Ultimate CP finished in an beautiful white painted exterior, its elegant design commands attention. The sleek and aerodynamic body is complemented by a stunning exterior in a range of eye-catching colors. The attention to detail is evident, with chrome accents and distinctive lines that add a touch of refinement to the overall aesthetic. This Palisade is loaded with luxurious features including a 360 degree surround-view camera system, blind-spot monitoring, forward-collision warning, a heads-up display, voice commands, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated & cooled leather seats, heated outboard second row seats, a power-adjustable driver's seat with memory settings, tri-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, a backup camera, navigation, Bluetooth, heated mirrors, A/C, front & rear sunroofs, parking sensors, remote start, paddle shifters, auto start/stop, USB ports, an auxiliary audio input, keyless entry, push-button start, SiriusXM satellite radio, power liftgate, split-folding rear seats, tow hitch, automatic on/off headlights, power locks, power mirrors, and power windows! Call to book your test drive today!
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AutoPark Superstore is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer network.
The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios Largest Used Car Dealership Network,

2) Low No Haggle Pricing,

3) 7 Day Exchange policy*



Serving Barrie, Orillia, Bradford, Collingwood, Innisfil and Newmarket Ontario. Finance this vehicle from as low as 8.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car Proof history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!



The Humberview Group, 5000 Vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at https://www.autoparkbarrie.ca/financing/]

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Ventilated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Comfort

rear air

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-XXXX

877-243-9104

