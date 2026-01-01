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Used 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E Select AWD for sale in Innisfil, ON

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

110,122 KM

Details Features

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Select AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14279726

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E

Select AWD

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

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Contact Seller

$26,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
110,122KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Shadow Black
  • Interior Colour Black Onyx
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 110,122 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Satellite Radio

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Electric Fuel System
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

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2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
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877-243-9104

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$26,998

+ taxes & licensing>

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E