$26,998+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Select AWD
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E
Select AWD
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
110,122KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Interior Colour Black Onyx
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,122 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Evasion Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Lithium Ion Traction Battery
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Electric Fuel System
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
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877-243-XXXX(click to show)
$26,998
+ taxes & licensing>
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E