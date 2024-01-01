$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4xe DEMO HYBRID!!
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-797-9700
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 9,564 KM
Vehicle Description
Base 4xe 2.0L I4 DOHC 4WD 8-Speed Automatic
Baltic Gray Metallic Clearcoat
Note: This is a used demo vehicle. The price may include added aftermarket accessories. Please contact dealer for details and current mileage.
Vehicle Features
