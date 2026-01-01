$97,986+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 RAM 1500
TRX
2022 RAM 1500
TRX
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$97,986
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
62,063KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFU98NN416406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,063 KM
Vehicle Description
TRX 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Supercharger Premium Unleaded V-8 6.2 L/376
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Monotone Paint
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Powertrain
Supercharged
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT
ENGINE: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 SUPERCHARGED (STD)
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29Y TRX -inc: Engine: 6.2L SRT HEMI V8 Supercharged Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic
WHEELS: 18" X 9" BLACK POLISH ALUMINUM (STD)
Front collision mitigation
DUAL-PANE PANORAMIC SUNROOF -inc: Dome Dual LED Reading Lamps
BLACK LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Front Heated Seats Power 4-Way Front Passenger Lumbar Adjust
TRX LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console Rear Window Defroster Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers Power Adjustable Pedals Wrapped Driver & Passenger Assist Handles Pick-Up Box Lighting Body-Colour Door Handles MOPAR Brig...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
2014 RAM 1500 SPORT 227,249 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classic SLT 164,153 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SPORT 103,545 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-242-XXXX(click to show)
$97,986
+ taxes & licensing>
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
705-242-2883
2022 RAM 1500