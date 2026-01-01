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Used 2024 Buick Encore GX AWD 4dr Sport Touring for sale in Innisfil, ON

2024 Buick Encore GX

55,428 KM

Details Features

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Buick Encore GX

AWD 4dr Sport Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14279729

2024 Buick Encore GX

AWD 4dr Sport Touring

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

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Contact Seller

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
55,428KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Ebony with Ebony interior accents
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 55,428 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
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877-243-9104

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$26,900

+ taxes & licensing>

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2024 Buick Encore GX