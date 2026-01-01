$52,986+ taxes & licensing
2024 Dodge Durango
R/T
2024 Dodge Durango
R/T
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$52,986
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Destroyer Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 48,873 KM
Vehicle Description
Unleash bold performance and everyday versatility in this 2024 Dodge Durango R/Ta muscle SUV that delivers power, style, and space all in one. Under the hood, the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 pumps out an impressive 360 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque, giving you thrilling acceleration and confident towing capability. The aggressive R/T styling stands out with a performance hood, blacked-out accents, and signature LED lighting, while the spacious interior offers three rows of seating, premium materials, and modern tech like a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Enjoy comfort features like heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and tri-zone climate control, along with advanced safety systems for added peace of mind. Whether you're hauling the family or hitting the open road, the Durango R/T delivers the perfect mix of muscle and practicality.
Vehicle Features
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Additional Features
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705-242-2883