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Unleash bold performance and everyday versatility in this 2024 Dodge Durango R/Ta muscle SUV that delivers power, style, and space all in one. Under the hood, the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 pumps out an impressive 360 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque, giving you thrilling acceleration and confident towing capability. The aggressive R/T styling stands out with a performance hood, blacked-out accents, and signature LED lighting, while the spacious interior offers three rows of seating, premium materials, and modern tech like a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Enjoy comfort features like heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and tri-zone climate control, along with advanced safety systems for added peace of mind. Whether youre hauling the family or hitting the open road, the Durango R/T delivers the perfect mix of muscle and practicality.

2024 Dodge Durango

48,873 KM

Details Description Features

$52,986

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Dodge Durango

R/T

Watch This Vehicle
14000589

2024 Dodge Durango

R/T

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$52,986

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
48,873KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4SDJCT5RC144454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Destroyer Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 48,873 KM

Vehicle Description

Unleash bold performance and everyday versatility in this 2024 Dodge Durango R/Ta muscle SUV that delivers power, style, and space all in one. Under the hood, the legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 pumps out an impressive 360 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque, giving you thrilling acceleration and confident towing capability. The aggressive R/T styling stands out with a performance hood, blacked-out accents, and signature LED lighting, while the spacious interior offers three rows of seating, premium materials, and modern tech like a large touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Enjoy comfort features like heated seats, a heated steering wheel, and tri-zone climate control, along with advanced safety systems for added peace of mind. Whether you're hauling the family or hitting the open road, the Durango R/T delivers the perfect mix of muscle and practicality.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
TIRES: 265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
Rear Collision Mitigation
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
DESTROYER GREY
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
Requires Subscription
BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Tires: 265/50R20 Performance AS Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge Black Roof Rails Pirelli Brand Tires Gloss Black Badges
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22T R/T -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust LED Auxiliary Low Beam w/T...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
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705-242-2883

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$52,986

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2024 Dodge Durango