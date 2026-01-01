$70,998+ taxes & licensing
2026 RAM 2500
Big Horn
2026 RAM 2500
Big Horn
Location
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.
3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
705-242-2883
$70,998
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 10,830 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2026 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4x4 with the legendary 6.4L HEMI V8 is built to handle serious work while still delivering everyday comfort and capability. With its strong gas V8 power, this truck offers impressive towing and hauling strength, making it perfect for job sites, trailers, campers, or heavy-duty weekend projects. The Big Horn trim adds a great mix of style and convenience with chrome accents, a comfortable and spacious interior, and modern tech features designed to keep you connected and in control. Paired with the rugged 4x4 system, this truck is ready for tough Canadian winters, rough terrain, and anything you throw at it. If you're looking for a powerful, reliable, and well-equipped heavy-duty truck that looks as good as it performs, this Ram 2500 is a standout choice.
Vehicle Features
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705-242-2883