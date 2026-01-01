Menu
Account
Sign In
The 2026 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4x4 with the legendary 6.4L HEMI V8 is built to handle serious work while still delivering everyday comfort and capability. With its strong gas V8 power, this truck offers impressive towing and hauling strength, making it perfect for job sites, trailers, campers, or heavy-duty weekend projects. The Big Horn trim adds a great mix of style and convenience with chrome accents, a comfortable and spacious interior, and modern tech features designed to keep you connected and in control. Paired with the rugged 4x4 system, this truck is ready for tough Canadian winters, rough terrain, and anything you throw at it. If youre looking for a powerful, reliable, and well-equipped heavy-duty truck that looks as good as it performs, this Ram 2500 is a standout choice.

2026 RAM 2500

10,830 KM

Details Description Features

$70,998

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2026 RAM 2500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle
14000550

2026 RAM 2500

Big Horn

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-242-2883

Contact Seller

$70,998

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
10,830KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C6UR5DJ6TG213128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 10,830 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2026 Ram 2500 Big Horn 4x4 with the legendary 6.4L HEMI V8 is built to handle serious work while still delivering everyday comfort and capability. With its strong gas V8 power, this truck offers impressive towing and hauling strength, making it perfect for job sites, trailers, campers, or heavy-duty weekend projects. The Big Horn trim adds a great mix of style and convenience with chrome accents, a comfortable and spacious interior, and modern tech features designed to keep you connected and in control. Paired with the rugged 4x4 system, this truck is ready for tough Canadian winters, rough terrain, and anything you throw at it. If you're looking for a powerful, reliable, and well-equipped heavy-duty truck that looks as good as it performs, this Ram 2500 is a standout choice.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Rear wheelhouse liners
Clearance Lamps
TIRES: LT285/60R20E OWL ON/OFF ROAD

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/12.0" Display

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK ALUMINUM
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES -inc: Dash Pass-Thru Wire Circuits
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Front Seatback Map Pockets Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Full Length Upgraded Flo...
BLIND-SPOT/CROSS-PATH -inc: LED Taillamps Red Taillamp Bezels
ENGINE: 6.4L V8 HEMI HD (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (8HP75-LCV) (STD)
NIGHT EDITION -inc: Gloss Black Nostrils/Black Grille Tires: LT285/60R20E OWL On/Off Road Black Exterior Badging Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Aluminum Body-Colour Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Black Wheel Centre Hub Body-Colour Front Bumper ...
BIG HORN LEVEL 2 PLUS EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Surround View Camera System Blind-Spot/Cross-Path LED Taillamps Red Taillamp Bezels Power Adjustable Pedals 12" Touchscreen Display Glove Box Lamp Auto Power Folding Mirrors Footwell Courtesy Lamp A...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2UZ -inc: Engine: 6.4L V8 HEMI HD Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (8HP75-LCV)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

Used 2024 Dodge Durango R/T for sale in Innisfil, ON
2024 Dodge Durango R/T 48,873 KM $52,986 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Jeep Gladiator Mojave for sale in Innisfil, ON
2023 Jeep Gladiator Mojave 41,100 KM $47,986 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Explorer LIMITED for sale in Innisfil, ON
2013 Ford Explorer LIMITED 297,878 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-242-XXXX

(click to show)

705-242-2883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$70,998

+ taxes & licensing>

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-242-2883

2026 RAM 2500