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2013 Ford F-150
XLT
2013 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
180,212KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTMF1EM3DFC59540
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 180,212 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Available
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
TRUCK CAP ADDITIONAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
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$10,995
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Lens Automotive
519-587-5041
2013 Ford F-150