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2013 Ford F-150

180,212 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2013 Ford F-150

XLT

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14361718

2013 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
180,212KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTMF1EM3DFC59540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 180,212 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
TRUCK CAP ADDITIONAL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
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519-587-5041

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$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lens Automotive

519-587-5041

2013 Ford F-150