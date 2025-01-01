$37,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van
FULLY FINANCEABLE, FACTORY WARRANTY, CLEAN RECORDS
2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van
FULLY FINANCEABLE, FACTORY WARRANTY, CLEAN RECORDS
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Certified
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 22,852 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
This 2023 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo Van (135” wheelbase) offers low mileage, solid performance, and all the essential features for commercial use or growing trades businesses.
With just 22,852 km on the odometer, this van is in excellent condition and comes with a clean Carfax report and clean lien check. It also includes the balance of the factory warranty plus powertrain coverage for added peace of mind.Vehicle Specifications:
Rear-Wheel Drive
135” Cargo Van
22,852 km – Very low mileage
Automatic transmission
Previously used as a daily rental (fully disclosed)
Factory warranty + Powertrain warranty included
Safety Certified
Air Conditioning
Power Windows & Door Locks
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Driver & Passenger Front Airbags
Backup Camera
Wi-Fi Hotspot
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
Trip Computer
Available now at:
Lens Automotive & Performance
2002 Main St. N., Jarvis, ON
Call or Text: 519-587-5041
Carfax report available
Fully financeable
Clean and ready to go for your business needs
This is a smart, reliable choice for contractors, delivery services, or any tradesperson needing a tough, capable cargo van.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lens Automotive
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Lens Automotive
Lens Automotive
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-587-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-587-5041