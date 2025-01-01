2023 GMC Savana Cargo Van

Menu
<h3 data-start=500 data-end=574><strong data-start=504 data-end=574>2023 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo Van – Clean | Low KM | Safety Certified</strong></h3><p data-start=576 data-end=753>This <strong data-start=581 data-end=632>2023 GMC Savana 2500 Cargo Van (135” wheelbase)</strong> offers low mileage, solid performance, and all the essential features for commercial use or growing trades businesses.</p><p data-start=755 data-end=1008>With just <strong data-start=765 data-end=778>22,852 km</strong> on the odometer, this van is in excellent condition and comes with a <strong data-start=848 data-end=871>clean Carfax report</strong> and <strong data-start=876 data-end=896>clean lien check</strong>. It also includes the <strong data-start=919 data-end=954>balance of the factory warranty</strong> plus <strong data-start=960 data-end=983>powertrain coverage</strong> for added peace of mind.</p><hr data-start=1010 data-end=1013 /><h3 data-start=1015 data-end=1049> <strong data-start=1022 data-end=1049>Vehicle Specifications:</strong></h3><ul data-start=1050 data-end=1302><li data-start=1050 data-end=1072><p data-start=1052 data-end=1072><strong data-start=1052 data-end=1072>Rear-Wheel Drive</strong></p></li><li data-start=1073 data-end=1093><p data-start=1075 data-end=1093><strong data-start=1075 data-end=1093>135” Cargo Van</strong></p></li><li data-start=1094 data-end=1130><p data-start=1096 data-end=1130><strong data-start=1096 data-end=1109>22,852 km</strong> – Very low mileage</p></li><li data-start=1131 data-end=1161><p data-start=1133 data-end=1161><strong data-start=1133 data-end=1159>Automatic transmission</strong></p></li><li data-start=1162 data-end=1221><p data-start=1164 data-end=1221><strong data-start=1164 data-end=1201>Previously used as a daily rental</strong> (fully disclosed)</p></li><li data-start=1222 data-end=1277><p data-start=1224 data-end=1277><strong data-start=1224 data-end=1275>Factory warranty + Powertrain warranty included</strong></p></li><li data-start=1278 data-end=1302><p data-start=1280 data-end=1302><strong data-start=1280 data-end=1300>Safety Certified</strong></p></li></ul><hr data-start=1304 data-end=1307 /><h3 data-start=1309 data-end=1333> <strong data-start=1316 data-end=1333>Key Features:</strong></h3><ul data-start=1334 data-end=1631><li data-start=1334 data-end=1354><p data-start=1336 data-end=1354>Air Conditioning</p></li><li data-start=1355 data-end=1385><p data-start=1357 data-end=1385>Power Windows & Door Locks</p></li><li data-start=1386 data-end=1404><p data-start=1388 data-end=1404>Power Steering</p></li><li data-start=1405 data-end=1420><p data-start=1407 data-end=1420>AM/FM Radio</p></li><li data-start=1421 data-end=1439><p data-start=1423 data-end=1439>Cruise Control</p></li><li data-start=1440 data-end=1456><p data-start=1442 data-end=1456>Bucket Seats</p></li><li data-start=1457 data-end=1493><p data-start=1459 data-end=1493>Driver & Passenger Front Airbags</p></li><li data-start=1494 data-end=1511><p data-start=1496 data-end=1511>Backup Camera</p></li><li data-start=1512 data-end=1529><p data-start=1514 data-end=1529>Wi-Fi Hotspot</p></li><li data-start=1530 data-end=1554><p data-start=1532 data-end=1554>Automatic Headlights</p></li><li data-start=1555 data-end=1569><p data-start=1557 data-end=1569>Fog Lights</p></li><li data-start=1570 data-end=1596><p data-start=1572 data-end=1596>Daytime Running Lights</p></li><li data-start=1597 data-end=1613><p data-start=1599 data-end=1613>Steel Wheels</p></li><li data-start=1614 data-end=1631><p data-start=1616 data-end=1631>Trip Computer</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1633 data-end=1636 /><p data-start=1638 data-end=1769> <strong data-start=1641 data-end=1662>Available now at:</strong><br data-start=1662 data-end=1665 /><strong data-start=1665 data-end=1698>Lens Automotive & Performance</strong><br data-start=1698 data-end=1701 /><strong data-start=1701 data-end=1733>2002 Main St. N., Jarvis, ON</strong><br data-start=1733 data-end=1736 /> <strong data-start=1739 data-end=1769>Call or Text: 519-587-5041</strong></p><p data-start=1771 data-end=1868> Carfax report available<br data-start=1796 data-end=1799 /> Fully financeable<br data-start=1818 data-end=1821 /> Clean and ready to go for your business needs</p><p data-start=1870 data-end=1994>This is a smart, reliable choice for contractors, delivery services, or any tradesperson needing a tough, capable cargo van.</p>

