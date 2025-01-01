$39,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van
FULLY FINANCEABLE, CLEAN TITLE, FACTORY WARRANTY!
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Certified
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 21,927 KM
Disclosures
Vehicle Description
This 2024 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van is an ideal choice for businesses or contractors looking for a dependable, low-kilometre commercial vehicle. With just 21,927 km, this van is practically like new and comes with the balance of factory warranty for added peace of mind.Vehicle Details:
135" Wheelbase Cargo Van
Rear-Wheel Drive
21,927 km – very low mileage
Previously a daily rental (fully disclosed)
Factory warranty balance
Carfax report available – Clean, No Accidents
120V AC power outlet + 12V accessory outlet
Air conditioning
AM/FM radio
Cruise control
Power windows (driver)
Power door locks
Power steering
Traction control
Lane assist
Windshield wipers
Window defrost
Tow/haul mode
Driver & passenger airbags
Bucket seats
Available at:
Lens Automotive & Performance
2002 Main St. N., Jarvis
Call or Text: 519-587-5041
Financing options available
Safety Certified
Clean, commercial-ready, and ready to work
Don't miss this opportunity to own a nearly new cargo van with full functionality and factory backing.
519-587-5041