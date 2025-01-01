2024 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van

Menu
<h3 data-start=205 data-end=283><strong data-start=209 data-end=283>2024 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van – Low KM | Clean | Well-Equipped</strong></h3><p data-start=285 data-end=574>This <strong data-start=290 data-end=331>2024 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Van</strong> is an ideal choice for businesses or contractors looking for a dependable, low-kilometre commercial vehicle. With just <strong data-start=451 data-end=464>21,927 km</strong>, this van is practically like new and comes with the <strong data-start=518 data-end=549>balance of factory warranty</strong> for added peace of mind.</p><hr data-start=576 data-end=579 /><h3 data-start=581 data-end=608> <strong data-start=588 data-end=608>Vehicle Details:</strong></h3><ul data-start=609 data-end=844><li data-start=609 data-end=641><p data-start=611 data-end=641><strong data-start=611 data-end=639>135 Wheelbase Cargo Van</strong></p></li><li data-start=642 data-end=666><p data-start=644 data-end=666><strong data-start=644 data-end=664>Rear-Wheel Drive</strong></p></li><li data-start=667 data-end=703><p data-start=669 data-end=703><strong data-start=669 data-end=682>21,927 km</strong> – very low mileage</p></li><li data-start=704 data-end=755><p data-start=706 data-end=755><strong data-start=706 data-end=753>Previously a daily rental (fully disclosed)</strong></p></li><li data-start=756 data-end=788><p data-start=758 data-end=788><strong data-start=758 data-end=786>Factory warranty balance</strong></p></li><li data-start=789 data-end=844><p data-start=791 data-end=844><strong data-start=791 data-end=818>Carfax report available</strong> – <strong data-start=821 data-end=844>Clean, No Accidents</strong></p></li></ul><hr data-start=846 data-end=849 /><h3 data-start=851 data-end=875> <strong data-start=858 data-end=875>Key Features:</strong></h3><ul data-start=876 data-end=1188><li data-start=876 data-end=923><p data-start=878 data-end=923>120V AC power outlet + 12V accessory outlet</p></li><li data-start=924 data-end=944><p data-start=926 data-end=944>Air conditioning</p></li><li data-start=945 data-end=960><p data-start=947 data-end=960>AM/FM radio</p></li><li data-start=961 data-end=979><p data-start=963 data-end=979>Cruise control</p></li><li data-start=980 data-end=1006><p data-start=982 data-end=1006>Power windows (driver)</p></li><li data-start=1007 data-end=1027><p data-start=1009 data-end=1027>Power door locks</p></li><li data-start=1028 data-end=1046><p data-start=1030 data-end=1046>Power steering</p></li><li data-start=1047 data-end=1067><p data-start=1049 data-end=1067>Traction control</p></li><li data-start=1068 data-end=1083><p data-start=1070 data-end=1083>Lane assist</p></li><li data-start=1084 data-end=1105><p data-start=1086 data-end=1105>Windshield wipers</p></li><li data-start=1106 data-end=1124><p data-start=1108 data-end=1124>Window defrost</p></li><li data-start=1125 data-end=1142><p data-start=1127 data-end=1142>Tow/haul mode</p></li><li data-start=1143 data-end=1173><p data-start=1145 data-end=1173>Driver & passenger airbags</p></li><li data-start=1174 data-end=1188><p data-start=1176 data-end=1188>Bucket seats</p></li></ul><hr data-start=1190 data-end=1193 /><p data-start=1195 data-end=1318> <strong data-start=1198 data-end=1215>Available at:</strong><br data-start=1215 data-end=1218 /><strong data-start=1218 data-end=1251>Lens Automotive & Performance</strong><br data-start=1251 data-end=1254 /><strong data-start=1254 data-end=1282>2002 Main St. N., Jarvis</strong><br data-start=1282 data-end=1285 /> <strong data-start=1288 data-end=1318>Call or Text: 519-587-5041</strong></p><p data-start=1320 data-end=1417> Financing options available<br data-start=1349 data-end=1352 /> Safety Certified<br data-start=1370 data-end=1373 /> Clean, commercial-ready, and ready to work</p><p data-start=1419 data-end=1521>Dont miss this opportunity to own a nearly new cargo van with full functionality and factory backing.</p>

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 21,927 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Convenience

Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

More inventory From Lens Automotive

Used 2017 Rewaco RF1 GT FULLY FINANCEABLE, GREAT CONDITION!, LOW KM'S! for sale in Jarvis, ON
2017 Rewaco RF1 GT FULLY FINANCEABLE, GREAT CONDITION!, LOW KM'S! 23,865 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 1949 Chevrolet COUPE CHEVROLET COMPLETELY RESTORED, TRADES AVAB for sale in Jarvis, ON
1949 Chevrolet COUPE CHEVROLET COMPLETELY RESTORED, TRADES AVAB 100 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Hummer H3 YELLOW, HUMMER GOLF CART! for sale in Jarvis, ON
2007 Hummer H3 YELLOW, HUMMER GOLF CART! 0 $12,000 + tax & lic

