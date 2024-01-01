Menu
<b>Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, SYNC, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!</b><br> <br> Compare at $12291 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $11595! <br> <br> The Ford Focus is a smart, agile machine thats as efficient as it is fun to drive. Plenty of room, lots of tech, and a great looking package make this an attractive compact. This 2016 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This hatchback has 92,174 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Focuss trim level is SE. The SE trim is a great blend of features and value. This Focus includes features like SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and an aux jack, 60/40 split rear folding seats to maximize cargo space, cruise control, power windows, steering wheel audio controls, two USB ports, remote keyless entry, 16-inch aluminum wheels, and automatic halogen headlights. Safety features include blind spot mirrors, seven airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Sync, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control . <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3K20GL333830 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3K20GL333830</a>. <br/><br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$186.49</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,174 KM

The Ford Focus is a smart, agile machine that's as efficient as it is fun to drive. Plenty of room, lots of tech, and a great looking package make this an attractive compact. This 2016 Ford Focus is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This hatchback has 92,174 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 160HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Focus's trim level is SE. The SE trim is a great blend of features and value. This Focus includes features like SYNC infotainment with Bluetooth and an aux jack, 60/40 split rear folding seats to maximize cargo space, cruise control, power windows, steering wheel audio controls, two USB ports, remote keyless entry, 16-inch aluminum wheels, and automatic halogen headlights. Safety features include blind spot mirrors, seven airbags, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Remote Keyless Entry, Sync, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control .
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FADP3K20GL333830.



Payments from $186.49 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Aluminum Wheels

Bluetooth

Sync

