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2017 Buick Verano
Convenience - Low Mileage
2017 Buick Verano
Convenience - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$11,796
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
78,884KM
VIN 1G4PP5SK2H4111574
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,884 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Compare at $12150 - Our Price is just $11796!
The 2017 Buick Verano is a stylish mid-size sedan that blends luxury with small car convenience. This 2017 Buick Verano is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2017 Verano offers the pleasures of Buick refinement in a nimble sedan sized perfectly for city driving. From its sculpted contours and graceful design cues to its exquisite craftsmanship and exceptionally quiet ride, the Buick Verano luxury sedan is your kind of luxury. Inside is where the Verano truly pleases, with a very upscale feel, premium quality materials, and attention to detail the Buick engineers left no stone unturned when designing this masterpiece.
This low mileage sedan has just 78,884 km. It's Maroon in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Verano's trim level is Convenience. True to its name, the Convenience Group I is a classy Verano that abounds in comfort and convenience features. It has a sunroof, remote start, leather steering wheel with controls, dual-zone automatic climate control, audio system with an LED color touchscreen display, Buick IntelliLink, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, and a rear vision camera that gives you confidence while backing up.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersvw.ca/financing-request/
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $12150 - Our Price is just $11796!
The 2017 Buick Verano is a stylish mid-size sedan that blends luxury with small car convenience. This 2017 Buick Verano is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2017 Verano offers the pleasures of Buick refinement in a nimble sedan sized perfectly for city driving. From its sculpted contours and graceful design cues to its exquisite craftsmanship and exceptionally quiet ride, the Buick Verano luxury sedan is your kind of luxury. Inside is where the Verano truly pleases, with a very upscale feel, premium quality materials, and attention to detail the Buick engineers left no stone unturned when designing this masterpiece.
This low mileage sedan has just 78,884 km. It's Maroon in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Verano's trim level is Convenience. True to its name, the Convenience Group I is a classy Verano that abounds in comfort and convenience features. It has a sunroof, remote start, leather steering wheel with controls, dual-zone automatic climate control, audio system with an LED color touchscreen display, Buick IntelliLink, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, OnStar, and a rear vision camera that gives you confidence while backing up.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersvw.ca/financing-request/
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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$11,796
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2017 Buick Verano