Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM!</b><br> <br> No matter where you want to go, the 2017 Equinox is ready to take you there in style. This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 27,002 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Equinoxs trim level is LS. No matter where you want to go, the 2017 Equinox is ready to take you there with in comfort and convenience. Packed with features like a 7 inch diagonal colour touch-screen display, bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM radio and a USB port the Equinox LS will always keep you connected. This awesome SUV also comes with StabiliTrak electronic stability control system, OnStar, aluminum wheels and it even has a back up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Siriusxm. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

27,002 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS - Bluetooth - OnStar

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS - Bluetooth - OnStar

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
27,002KM
Used
VIN 2GNALBEK9H6115577

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0534A
  • Mileage 27,002 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, OnStar, SiriusXM!

No matter where you want to go, the 2017 Equinox is ready to take you there in style. This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 27,002 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Equinox's trim level is LS. No matter where you want to go, the 2017 Equinox is ready to take you there with in comfort and convenience. Packed with features like a 7 inch diagonal colour touch-screen display, bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM radio and a USB port the Equinox LS will always keep you connected. This awesome SUV also comes with StabiliTrak electronic stability control system, OnStar, aluminum wheels and it even has a back up camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Onstar, Siriusxm.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Onstar

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2024 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 2.0 TSI - Leather Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2024 Volkswagen Atlas Execline 2.0 TSI - Leather Seats 10,508 KM $59,498 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Jeep Cherokee North - Bluetooth - Fog Lamps - $163 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON
2017 Jeep Cherokee North - Bluetooth - Fog Lamps - $163 B/W 116,137 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Trendline for sale in Kanata, ON
2016 Volkswagen Golf Sportwagen 1.8 TSI Trendline 159,525 KM $10,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Equinox