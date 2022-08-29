$26,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2017 Chrysler 300
S
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9318724
- Stock #: P3506A
- VIN: 2C3CCABG2HH653302
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 112,396 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chrysler 300 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, Body-Colour Rear Spoiler, GLOSS BLACK.*This Chrysler 300 Comes Equipped with These Options *BLACK/BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/S LOGO, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 20 x 8 Hyper Black Aluminum, Voice Recorder, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
