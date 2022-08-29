Menu
2017 Chrysler 300

112,396 KM

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

S

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

112,396KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9318724
  • Stock #: P3506A
  • VIN: 2C3CCABG2HH653302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 112,396 KM

Vehicle Description

This Chrysler 300 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22G -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, Body-Colour Rear Spoiler, GLOSS BLACK.*This Chrysler 300 Comes Equipped with These Options *BLACK/BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED SEATS W/S LOGO, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 20 x 8 Hyper Black Aluminum, Voice Recorder, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls and Oil Cooler.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *You've earned this- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

