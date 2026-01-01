$16,955+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2017 GMC Acadia
Denali - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
2017 GMC Acadia
Denali - Leather Seats - Cooled Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$16,955
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
171,000KM
VIN 1GKKNXLS9HZ204341
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 171,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Power Liftgate, Rear View Camera!
Compare at $17464 - Our Price is just $16955!
The all-new 2017 GMC Acadia mid-size SUV is designed to make a lasting impression. This 2017 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The all-new 2017 Acadia SUV personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. The Acadia's flexible, versatile space and functionality are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and impressive technology. The Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back, and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle.
This SUV has 171,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Acadia's trim level is Denali. The Acadia Denali combines premium materials, signature styling and advanced technologies to make it the premier choice among crossovers. Its many luxurious features include power heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, satin chrome exterior accents, unique 20 machined aluminum wheels, side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert, head-up display, forward collision alert and lane departure warning. Additionally, you'll get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear vision camera, a power liftgate, heated steering wheel, and a remote vehicle starter plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Power Liftgate, Rear View Camera, Rear Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $17464 - Our Price is just $16955!
The all-new 2017 GMC Acadia mid-size SUV is designed to make a lasting impression. This 2017 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The all-new 2017 Acadia SUV personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. The Acadia's flexible, versatile space and functionality are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and impressive technology. The Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back, and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle.
This SUV has 171,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Acadia's trim level is Denali. The Acadia Denali combines premium materials, signature styling and advanced technologies to make it the premier choice among crossovers. Its many luxurious features include power heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, satin chrome exterior accents, unique 20 machined aluminum wheels, side blind zone alert, rear cross traffic alert, head-up display, forward collision alert and lane departure warning. Additionally, you'll get Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear vision camera, a power liftgate, heated steering wheel, and a remote vehicle starter plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Power Liftgate, Rear View Camera, Rear Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 210+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Exterior
Power Liftgate
Safety
Rear Park Assist
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2013 Chevrolet Equinox LT - Bluetooth - Rear Camera 147,529 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2025 Lexus UX 300h UX 300H AWD HYBRID 22,600 KM $44,000 + tax & lic
2025 Lexus UX 300h UX 300H AWD, SHOWROOM CONDITION 14,546 KM $44,500 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$16,955
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2017 GMC Acadia