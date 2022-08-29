Menu
2017 Hyundai Accent

74,646 KM

Details Description Features

$18,999

+ tax & licensing
$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2017 Hyundai Accent

2017 Hyundai Accent

GL

2017 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$18,999

+ taxes & licensing

74,646KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9225976
  Stock #: P3494
  VIN: KMHCT5AE0HU367993

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,646 KM

Vehicle Description

This Hyundai Accent boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. LAKE SILVER, BLACK, CLOTH SEATING SURFACES, Wheels: 14 x 5.0J Steel w/Full Wheel Covers.*This Hyundai Accent Comes Equipped with These Options *Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: gate-type overdrive lock-up torque converter and electronic shift lock system, 2.937 Axle Ratio, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P175/70TR14, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2.*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

