2017 Hyundai Accent

$13,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9808315

9808315 Stock #: N00081A

N00081A VIN: KMHCT5AE4HU352073

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.