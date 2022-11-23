Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Jeep Renegade

71,537 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Contact Seller
2017 Jeep Renegade

2017 Jeep Renegade

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Jeep Renegade

Limited

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

  1. 9333448
  2. 9333448
  3. 9333448
  4. 9333448
  5. 9333448
  6. 9333448
  7. 9333448
  8. 9333448
  9. 9333448
Contact Seller

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

71,537KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9333448
  • Stock #: M00821B
  • VIN: ZACCJBDB1HPF58978

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # M00821B
  • Mileage 71,537 KM

Vehicle Description

This Jeep Renegade delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18 X 7 SATIN SILVER POLISHED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/6.5 DISPLAY.* This Jeep Renegade Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27G -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic , PREMIUM NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 3C NAV w/6.5 Display, 6.5 Touchscreen, GPS Navigation, Remote USB Port, MY SKY POWER OPEN AIR ROOF SYSTEM, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, FULL-SIZE TEMPORARY USE SPARE TIRE, ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 (STD), BODY-COLOUR ROOF, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a trustworthy Renegade today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 0 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 99,616 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2019 Chrysler Pacifi...
 63,618 KM
$39,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-271-XXXX

(click to show)

613-271-7114

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory