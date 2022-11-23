$26,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Renegade
Limited
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$26,999
- Listing ID: 9333448
- Stock #: M00821B
- VIN: ZACCJBDB1HPF58978
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 71,537 KM
Vehicle Description
This Jeep Renegade delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18 X 7 SATIN SILVER POLISHED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), RADIO: UCONNECT 3C NAV W/6.5 DISPLAY.* This Jeep Renegade Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27G -inc: Engine: 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir I-4, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic , PREMIUM NAVIGATION GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 3C NAV w/6.5 Display, 6.5 Touchscreen, GPS Navigation, Remote USB Port, MY SKY POWER OPEN AIR ROOF SYSTEM, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, FULL-SIZE TEMPORARY USE SPARE TIRE, ENGINE: 2.4L TIGERSHARK MULTIAIR I-4 (STD), BODY-COLOUR ROOF, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 can get you a trustworthy Renegade today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
