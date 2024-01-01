$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Versa
Note SR - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
138,552KM
Used
VIN 3N1CE2CP0HL380168
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,552 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!
With impressive interior room for a subcompact car, this Nissan Versa Note is more comfortable than you might have thought a car this size could be. This 2017 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This hatchback has 138,552 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Versa Note's trim level is SR. This sporty Versa SR adds some extra excitement to this subcompact. It comes with sporty aluminum-alloy wheels, sport side sills, fog lights, dual power mirrors with integrated turn signals. a rear roof spoiler, suede-like seat fabric with color accents and stitching, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel with audio control, a premium AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM and Bluetooth, a rearview camera, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
