$51,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2017 RAM 2500
Power Wagon
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$51,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9487368
- Stock #: N00940A
- VIN: 3C6TR5EJ9HG725936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 103,673 KM
Vehicle Description
This Ram 2500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 6.4 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, SECURITY ALARM.* This Ram 2500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22P POWER WAGON -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Front Armrest w/Cup Holders, Black 6.4L Hemi Badge, Black Ram 2500 Badge , REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: Charge Only Remote USB Port, 8.4 Touchscreen, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Nav-Ready See Dealer for Details, GPS Antenna Input, POWER SUNROOF, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS W/MEMORY, PICKUP BOX LIGHTING, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror (GN4), PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, MONOTONE PAINT.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.