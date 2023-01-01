Menu
2017 RAM 2500

103,673 KM

Details Description Features

$51,999

+ tax & licensing
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2017 RAM 2500

2017 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

2017 RAM 2500

Power Wagon

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

103,673KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9487368
  • Stock #: N00940A
  • VIN: 3C6TR5EJ9HG725936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 103,673 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 2500 boasts a Regular Unleaded V-8 6.4 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SPRAY-IN BEDLINER, SECURITY ALARM.* This Ram 2500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22P POWER WAGON -inc: Engine: 6.4L HEMI V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Front Armrest w/Cup Holders, Black 6.4L Hemi Badge, Black Ram 2500 Badge , REMOTE START SYSTEM, REAR WINDOW DEFROSTER, RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: Charge Only Remote USB Port, 8.4 Touchscreen, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, A/C w/Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control, Nav-Ready See Dealer for Details, GPS Antenna Input, POWER SUNROOF, POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS W/MEMORY, PICKUP BOX LIGHTING, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror (GN4), PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM, MONOTONE PAINT.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

