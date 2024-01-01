$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Sport - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2018 Hyundai Elantra
Sport - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
75,504KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHD04LB3JU716824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P0125A
- Mileage 75,504 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel!
Stronger, lighter, safer and much more economical than before. This new Hyundai Elantra is something else. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2018 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 75,504 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is Sport. The 2018 Hyundai Elantra has proven to be a small compact that can be highly sophisticated and stylish at the same time. The Sport trim comes standard with features and options such as tilt and slide power sunroof with sunshade, stylish sporty aluminum wheels, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, LED brake lights, perimeter and approach lights, 6 speaker audio system with iPod and USB connectivity, Bluetooth, 7 inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated front sport leather bucket seats, power front and rear windows, sport heated steering wheel, push button start, remote cargo and fuel release, remote keyless entry with illuminated entry, air conditioning, cruise control, front map lights, leather interior trim accents, carbon fiber and metal look interior accents, front and rear center armrests, perimeter alarm, air filtration, tire specific low pressure warning, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert, back up camera and an abundance of other safety features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Stronger, lighter, safer and much more economical than before. This new Hyundai Elantra is something else. This 2018 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Built to be stronger yet lighter, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this new 2018 Hyundai Elantra is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Elantra stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has 75,504 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 201HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is Sport. The 2018 Hyundai Elantra has proven to be a small compact that can be highly sophisticated and stylish at the same time. The Sport trim comes standard with features and options such as tilt and slide power sunroof with sunshade, stylish sporty aluminum wheels, power heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, LED brake lights, perimeter and approach lights, 6 speaker audio system with iPod and USB connectivity, Bluetooth, 7 inch touch screen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, heated front sport leather bucket seats, power front and rear windows, sport heated steering wheel, push button start, remote cargo and fuel release, remote keyless entry with illuminated entry, air conditioning, cruise control, front map lights, leather interior trim accents, carbon fiber and metal look interior accents, front and rear center armrests, perimeter alarm, air filtration, tire specific low pressure warning, blind spot sensor, rear collision alert, back up camera and an abundance of other safety features. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2017 Ford Focus SE Sedan - Bluetooth - Cruise Control 70,373 KM $13,998 + tax & lic
2018 Cadillac XT5 Luxury AWD XT5 LUXURY, AWD, SUNROOF, NAV, IMMACULATE 74,927 KM $26,900 + tax & lic
2022 Volkswagen Taos Trendline 4MOTION - Heated Seats 59,125 KM $27,000 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2018 Hyundai Elantra