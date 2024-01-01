$22,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
B 250 Sports Tourer
2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
B 250 Sports Tourer
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
63,900KM
Used
VIN WDDMH4GBXJJ492496
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Collision Warning!
Compare at $24375 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $22995!
This subtly restyled face-lifted 2018 Mercedes Benz B-Class retains the same powerful turbocharged engine that boasts a great capability on straights and steep hills. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage hatchback has just 63,900 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 208HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our B-Class's trim level is B 250 Sports Tourer. This Mercedes-Benz B Class 250 Sports Tourer is the luxury MPV we've all been waiting for. Options include heated wiper jets, 8 speaker stereo with Bluetooth connectivity, heated front Artico leather upholstered bucket seats, leather door trim inserts, remote key-less entry with illuminated entry, refrigerated glove-box, power door locks with auto lock, push button start, active forward collision brake assist, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Collision Warning, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning.
Payments from $369.85 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Additional Features
Collision Warning
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class