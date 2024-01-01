Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Collision Warning!</b><br> <br> Compare at $24375 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $22995! <br> <br> This subtly restyled face-lifted 2018 Mercedes Benz B-Class retains the same powerful turbocharged engine that boasts a great capability on straights and steep hills. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage hatchback has just 63,900 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 208HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our B-Classs trim level is B 250 Sports Tourer. This Mercedes-Benz B Class 250 Sports Tourer is the luxury MPV weve all been waiting for. Options include heated wiper jets, 8 speaker stereo with Bluetooth connectivity, heated front Artico leather upholstered bucket seats, leather door trim inserts, remote key-less entry with illuminated entry, refrigerated glove-box, power door locks with auto lock, push button start, active forward collision brake assist, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Collision Warning, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning. <br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$369.85</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

63,900 KM

Details Description Features

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 Sports Tourer

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

B 250 Sports Tourer

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
63,900KM
Used
VIN WDDMH4GBXJJ492496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Collision Warning!

Compare at $24375 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $22995!

This subtly restyled face-lifted 2018 Mercedes Benz B-Class retains the same powerful turbocharged engine that boasts a great capability on straights and steep hills. This 2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage hatchback has just 63,900 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 208HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our B-Class's trim level is B 250 Sports Tourer. This Mercedes-Benz B Class 250 Sports Tourer is the luxury MPV we've all been waiting for. Options include heated wiper jets, 8 speaker stereo with Bluetooth connectivity, heated front Artico leather upholstered bucket seats, leather door trim inserts, remote key-less entry with illuminated entry, refrigerated glove-box, power door locks with auto lock, push button start, active forward collision brake assist, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Collision Warning, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning.


Payments from $369.85 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Additional Features

Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 79,345 KM $30,498 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE+ for sale in Nepean, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta TRENDLINE+ 130,243 KM $12,498 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Volkswagen Golf R 5dr HB DSG - Navigation for sale in Nepean, ON
2017 Volkswagen Golf R 5dr HB DSG - Navigation 91,974 KM $26,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz B-Class