Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360!

Compare at $34233 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $32295!

The Ford Explorer is the SUV that started the craze and its still the top contender with a premium interior, has high-tech features, and offers a robust powertrain. This 2019 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 67,522 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Explorers trim level is XLT. This Ford Explorer XLT is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes standard with a large color touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, and streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, LED lights with front fog lights, dual-zone climate control, power front seats, split folding rear seats, a rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection and cross traffic alert, a proximity key, smart device remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sync 3, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D89KGA97901.

Payments from $519.43 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

67,522 KM

XLT GREAT FAMILY SUV - 2 SETS TIRES

XLT GREAT FAMILY SUV - 2 SETS TIRES

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

67,522KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8D89KGA97901

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0137B
  • Mileage 67,522 KM

Vehicle Description

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360!

Compare at $34233 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $32295!

The Ford Explorer is the SUV that started the craze and it's still the top contender with a premium interior, has high-tech features, and offers a robust powertrain. This 2019 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 67,522 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This Ford Explorer XLT is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes standard with a large color touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, and streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, LED lights with front fog lights, dual-zone climate control, power front seats, split folding rear seats, a rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection and cross traffic alert, a proximity key, smart device remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sync 3, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D89KGA97901.



Payments from $519.43 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

remote start
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
SYNC 3
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

