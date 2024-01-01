$32,295+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT GREAT FAMILY SUV - 2 SETS TIRES
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT GREAT FAMILY SUV - 2 SETS TIRES
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$32,295
+ taxes & licensing
67,522KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8D89KGA97901
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0137B
- Mileage 67,522 KM
Vehicle Description
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360!
Compare at $34233 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $32295!
The Ford Explorer is the SUV that started the craze and it's still the top contender with a premium interior, has high-tech features, and offers a robust powertrain. This 2019 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 67,522 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This Ford Explorer XLT is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes standard with a large color touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, and streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, LED lights with front fog lights, dual-zone climate control, power front seats, split folding rear seats, a rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection and cross traffic alert, a proximity key, smart device remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Sync 3, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-pilot360, Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8D89KGA97901.
Payments from $519.43 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
remote start
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Park Assist
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
SYNC 3
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$32,295
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2019 Ford Explorer