$23,888+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred - Safety Package - $80.57 /Wk
2019 Hyundai Tucson
Preferred - Safety Package - $80.57 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$23,888
+ taxes & licensing
47,549KM
Used
VIN KM8J33A47KU942715
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,549 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Safety Package, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
The 2019 Hyundai Tucson has been redesigned for wherever curiosity takes you. This 2019 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The redesigned 2019 Hyundai Tucson is more than just a sport utility vehicle, it's the SUV that's always up for your adventures. With innovative features to keep you connected like standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, capable and efficient performance and heaps of built-in safety features, it's always ready when you are.This low mileage SUV has just 47,549 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is Preferred. Upgrading to this Preferred trim over the Essential trim is as great choice as you will get aluminum wheels, a blind spot detection system with rear cross traffic alerts and lane change assist, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel and drive mode select. You will also receive a 7 inch colour touch screen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, LED daytime running lights, a 60/40 split rear seat, remote keyless entry and a rear view camera plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Detection, Safety Package, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $80.57 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Blind Spot Detection
Safety Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$23,888
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2019 Hyundai Tucson