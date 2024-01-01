$28,998+ tax & licensing
2019 Lexus UX
250h CVT - Navigation - Sunroof
2019 Lexus UX
250h CVT - Navigation - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$28,998
+ taxes & licensing
82,245KM
Used
VIN JTHU9JBH6K2009811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12042A
- Mileage 82,245 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel!
Compare at $29868 - Our Price is just $28998!
This Lexus UX gives its maker a kicky new entry point for crossover shoppers. This 2019 Lexus UX is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Crafting a crossover to conquer the modern frontier means nothing if it doesn't lead to the experience of something greater. This Lexus UX delivers bold design, seamless connectivity, and agile performance all at an affordable price. This Lexus sets the standard for subcompact luxury SUVs. This SUV has 82,245 kms. It's obsidian in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our UX's trim level is 250h CVT. This all new UX 250h comes loaded with Lexus display audio with a 7 inch screen, Scout GPS navigation, Apple CarPlay, Enform app suite with traffic and weather, Bluetooth, and USB inputs to keep you connected and entertained while a moonroof, heated and cooled power front seats, NuLuxe synthetic leather seats, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, pre collision system with pedestrian and bicycle detection, heated leather wrapped steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, dual zone automatic climate control, Enform Safety Connect with post collision SOS and roadside assistance, multi information display, rear view camera, auto dimming rear view mirror, smart key system with push button start, rain sensing wipers, headlamp washers, and LED lighting keep in luxury and safety that go way beyond your expectation of a subcompact SUV. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
COOLED FRONT SEATS
Cooled Seats
Interior
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Rain sensing front wipers
Clock: Analog
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Blind Spot Monitoring
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Nickel metal hydride electric motor battery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tire Pressure Monitoring System: Tire specific
Rear area cargo cover: Folding
Headlight cleaners with washer
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Overall Width: 1,840 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.2 L/100 km
Front Hip Room: 1,368 mm
Wheelbase: 2,640 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,068 mm
Rear Leg Room: 842 mm
Curb weight: 1,635 kg
Overall Length: 4,495 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 5.7 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 2,110 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,344 mm
Overall height: 1,540 mm
Fuel Capacity: 40 L
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Rear Head Room: 924 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,329 mm
Lane Departure Warning: Active
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Mobile Phone App Mirroring
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV50
Forward Collision Mitigation : Pre-Collision System (PCS)
Enform Safety Connect
Front Head Room : 908 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,398 mm
2019 Lexus UX