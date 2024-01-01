$16,488+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline Nice Car Great Ride
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline Nice Car Great Ride
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$16,488
+ taxes & licensing
135,293KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VWN57BU6KM087416
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,293 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
16 in Rama Alloy Wheels, LED Headlamps, 6.5 in Touchscreen Radio, App Connect, Android Auto!
Compare at $17477 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $16488!
The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is a roomy, comfortable, well-made, sedan with an exceptionally good value. This 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 135,293 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Jetta's trim level is Comfortline. This Volkswagen Jetta is the face of practical family sedans with features that include elegant alloy wheels, body colored heated side mirrors, chrome grille accents, heated wiper jets, fully automatic LED headlamps, heated front comfort seats with manual adjustment, manual air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, front and rear cup holders, a front center armrest, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 16 In Rama Alloy Wheels, Led Headlamps, 6.5 In Touchscreen Radio, App Connect, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats.
Payments from $265.19 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $17477 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $16488!
The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is a roomy, comfortable, well-made, sedan with an exceptionally good value. This 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 135,293 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Jetta's trim level is Comfortline. This Volkswagen Jetta is the face of practical family sedans with features that include elegant alloy wheels, body colored heated side mirrors, chrome grille accents, heated wiper jets, fully automatic LED headlamps, heated front comfort seats with manual adjustment, manual air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, front and rear cup holders, a front center armrest, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 16 In Rama Alloy Wheels, Led Headlamps, 6.5 In Touchscreen Radio, App Connect, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats.
Payments from $265.19 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
LED Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
App Connect
16 in Rama Alloy Wheels
6.5 in Touchscreen Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Cadillac XT6 Sport XT6 SPORT, BLACK ONYX PACKAGE, SUNROOF, NAV, BREMBO BRAKES 34,525 KM $58,998 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Explorer XLT 209,486 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4WD 4DR AUTO 260,210 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$16,488
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2019 Volkswagen Jetta