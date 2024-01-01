Menu
The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is a roomy, comfortable, well-made, sedan with an exceptionally good value. This 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 135,293 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. 

Our Jettas trim level is Comfortline. This Volkswagen Jetta is the face of practical family sedans with features that include elegant alloy wheels, body colored heated side mirrors, chrome grille accents, heated wiper jets, fully automatic LED headlamps, heated front comfort seats with manual adjustment, manual air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, front and rear cup holders, a front center armrest, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 16 In Rama Alloy Wheels, Led Headlamps, 6.5 In Touchscreen Radio, App Connect, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats. 

Payments from $265.19 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. 

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

135,293 KM

$16,488

+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline Nice Car Great Ride

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Comfortline Nice Car Great Ride

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

135,293KM
Used
VIN 3VWN57BU6KM087416

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 135,293 KM

16 in Rama Alloy Wheels, LED Headlamps, 6.5 in Touchscreen Radio, App Connect, Android Auto!

Compare at $17477 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $16488!

The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is a roomy, comfortable, well-made, sedan with an exceptionally good value. This 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 135,293 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Jetta's trim level is Comfortline. This Volkswagen Jetta is the face of practical family sedans with features that include elegant alloy wheels, body colored heated side mirrors, chrome grille accents, heated wiper jets, fully automatic LED headlamps, heated front comfort seats with manual adjustment, manual air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry, front and rear cup holders, a front center armrest, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: 16 In Rama Alloy Wheels, Led Headlamps, 6.5 In Touchscreen Radio, App Connect, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Heated Seats.


Payments from $265.19 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Heated Seats

Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay

LED Headlamps

Android Auto

App Connect
16 in Rama Alloy Wheels
6.5 in Touchscreen Radio

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

$16,488

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2019 Volkswagen Jetta