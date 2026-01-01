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2020 Buick Encore
Preferred - Low Mileage
2020 Buick Encore
Preferred - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$21,888
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
67,740KM
VIN KL4CJESB8LB058205
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P6084
- Mileage 67,740 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Synthetic Leather, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM, Android Auto!
This 2020 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With a modern look, an impressive drivetrain, and a good list of new standard features, this all new 2020 Buick Encore is more than just a compact SUV. The exterior styling is fresh and unique, while remaining classy and refined with awesome chrome accents, mouldings, and trim. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be more fuel efficient. Lastly, the new features make this Buick Encore feel like a car you'd expect in 2020, complete with all the connectivity you could imagine.
This low mileage SUV has just 67,740 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Encore's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Encore is way more than a base model compact SUV. With leatherette seat trim, 4G WiFi, active noise control for a quiet ride, and keyless open and start you get to ride in modern comfort while amazing tech like the Buick Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 8 inch touchscreen, and SiriusXM keep you entertained. Other amazing features include leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel, driver information centre, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, chrome strips on door handles, and accent color front and rear fascia. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Synthetic Leather, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, WiFi.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2020 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With a modern look, an impressive drivetrain, and a good list of new standard features, this all new 2020 Buick Encore is more than just a compact SUV. The exterior styling is fresh and unique, while remaining classy and refined with awesome chrome accents, mouldings, and trim. The drivetrain provides a more engaging driving experience, while managing to be more fuel efficient. Lastly, the new features make this Buick Encore feel like a car you'd expect in 2020, complete with all the connectivity you could imagine.
This low mileage SUV has just 67,740 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Encore's trim level is Preferred. This Preferred Encore is way more than a base model compact SUV. With leatherette seat trim, 4G WiFi, active noise control for a quiet ride, and keyless open and start you get to ride in modern comfort while amazing tech like the Buick Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, 8 inch touchscreen, and SiriusXM keep you entertained. Other amazing features include leather wrapped multifunction steering wheel, driver information centre, aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, chrome strips on door handles, and accent color front and rear fascia. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Synthetic Leather, Remote Keyless Entry, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, WiFi.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
SiriusXM
WIFI
Synthetic Leather
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2020 Buick Encore