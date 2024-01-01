Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 191,004 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay!

This 2020 Chevrolet Traverse is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Whatever you need to do and wherever you need to go, this Chevy Traverse has the capability to get it done. A closer look reveals this big crossover offers something for everyone like a spacious interior, impressive cargo space, and upscale amenities. It's all wrapped up around a richly refined interior and boldly styled exterior that make this Chevy Traverse hard to resist. Have a lot of stuff to carry? Go ahead and load it up. The Chevrolet Traverse offers best-in-class cargo volume so theres plenty of room for your things. Not to mention, available hidden storage compartments are there for when you want to keep items tucked away. This SUV has 191,004 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Traverse's trim level is LT Cloth. This LT Traverse adds some awesome features like a power liftgate, heated front seats, blind zone monitoring with lane change alert and rear park assist, remote engine start, a leather steering wheel, SiriusXM, trailering equipment including a hitch and 7 pin connector, front fog lamps and universal home remote over the lower LS trim. Additional equipment also includes a larger 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, voice command, USB plug-ins and bluetooth streaming audio, 4G LTE, keyless remote entry, a rear view camera, steering wheel cruise and audio controls and Teen Driver technology. It even comes with tri zone automatic climate control, StabiliTrak electronic stability and traction control, stylish aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, HID headlamps, LED daytime running lights, and active aero shutters plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Remote Start, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Wifi 4g, Blind Spot Monitoring.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Rear Park Assist
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
TOUCHSCREEN
SiriusXM
Wifi 4G

