2020 Hyundai Accent
Essential - Streaming Audio
2020 Hyundai Accent
Essential - Streaming Audio
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
88,229KM
Used
VIN 3KPC25A65LE120055
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-1333A
- Mileage 88,229 KM
Vehicle Description
Streaming Audio, Touchscreen, Rear View Camera, USB Port, Power Doors!
This 2020 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
To create the 2020 Hyundai Accent, Hyundai had to do more than simply build a better car. It made an affordable compact that looks like a million bucks. With its wide stance, expressive cascading grille, and wraparound headlights and taillights, this Accent elevates the quality of design you can expect from a car in this class. Throw in a nice, functional interior and great fuel economy and you have an attractive compact thats full of surprises. This hatchback has 88,229 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 120HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Accent's trim level is Essential. This Accent is an affordable, modern compact and a great value. It comes with a 5-inch color touchscreen with a steaming audio system, a USB port, and an audio aux jack, power door locks, a rearview camera, 60/40 split folding back seats, a tilt steering column and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Streaming Audio, Touchscreen, Rear View Camera, Usb Port, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Rear View Camera
Power Options
POWER DOORS
Media / Nav / Comm
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
USB port
TOUCHSCREEN
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2020 Hyundai Accent