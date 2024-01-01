$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
137,070KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LF9LU953798
Vehicle Details
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 23-0570A
- Mileage 137,070 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping Assist!
This 2020 Hyundai Elantra delivers quality and refinement that's hard to find in a compact. This 2020 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This coupe has 137,070 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT. As if it could get better, this Preferred Elantra has been upgraded with the Sun and Safety Package that adds sunroof, hands free proximity key entry, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and forward collision mitigation. This is on top of the sweet tech of the Preferred trim like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB/aux inputs, a 7 inch touchscreen and AM/FM/MP3 audio with 6 speakers. Other premium features include heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, blind spot monitoring, upgraded motor, aluminum wheels, rearview camera, drive mode selector, chromed front grille, heated power side mirrors with turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Packages
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Chrome Grille
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
Collision Mitigation
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2020 Hyundai Elantra