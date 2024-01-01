Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping Assist!</b><br> <br> This 2020 Hyundai Elantra delivers quality and refinement thats hard to find in a compact. This 2020 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This coupe has 137,070 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Elantras trim level is Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT. As if it could get better, this Preferred Elantra has been upgraded with the Sun and Safety Package that adds sunroof, hands free proximity key entry, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and forward collision mitigation. This is on top of the sweet tech of the Preferred trim like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB/aux inputs, a 7 inch touchscreen and AM/FM/MP3 audio with 6 speakers. Other premium features include heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, blind spot monitoring, upgraded motor, aluminum wheels, rearview camera, drive mode selector, chromed front grille, heated power side mirrors with turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2020 Hyundai Elantra

137,070 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
137,070KM
Used
VIN KMHD84LF9LU953798

Vehicle Details

  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23-0570A
  • Mileage 137,070 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping Assist!

This 2020 Hyundai Elantra delivers quality and refinement that's hard to find in a compact. This 2020 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This coupe has 137,070 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Elantra's trim level is Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT. As if it could get better, this Preferred Elantra has been upgraded with the Sun and Safety Package that adds sunroof, hands free proximity key entry, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and forward collision mitigation. This is on top of the sweet tech of the Preferred trim like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, USB/aux inputs, a 7 inch touchscreen and AM/FM/MP3 audio with 6 speakers. Other premium features include heated seats, heated leather steering wheel, blind spot monitoring, upgraded motor, aluminum wheels, rearview camera, drive mode selector, chromed front grille, heated power side mirrors with turn signals. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Collision Mitigation.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Packages

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Chrome Grille

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Departure Warning
Lane Keeping Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
Collision Mitigation
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats for sale in Orleans, ON
2020 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT - Leather Seats - Heated Seats 87,630 KM $49,235 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Avalon XLE - Sunroof - Power Seats for sale in Ottawa, ON
2013 Toyota Avalon XLE - Sunroof - Power Seats 149,568 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla LE - Heated Seats for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Toyota Corolla LE - Heated Seats 0 $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra