8,205KM
Used
VIN KM8K1CAA6LU580684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-0191A
  • Mileage 8,205 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

Kona's compact size doesn't just help you manoeuvre around the city with ease, it also gives you a higher seating position to get a better view of your surroundings. Try yours today! This 2020 Hyundai Kona is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The KONA has been designed to turn heads - and to raise pulses. The dynamic design catches your eye with unique details that highlight the strong Hyundai SUV DNA at its core, starting with our signature cascading front grille design, muscular wheel arches and advanced lighting. Bold accent body panels run along the side and rear bumper for a sporty look. Step inside and instantly experience an exceptional level of comfort thanks to its wealth of features. This Kona is more than just its trendy appearance, it's a real urban warrior.This low mileage SUV has just 8,205 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 147HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Kona's trim level is Essential. Our KONA features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7 inch colour touch screen with a built in rear view camera. It also includes heated front seats, aluminum wheels, a Bluetooth hands-free phone system, cruise control, remote keyless entry, LED day time running lights, a 60/40 split-fold rear seat, dual USB charging ports, power windows and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Cruise Control, Touchscreen.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

TOUCHSCREEN

