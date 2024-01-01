$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara - Aluminum Wheels
2020 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
67,545KM
Used
VIN 1C4HJXEN1LW225820
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0191B
- Mileage 67,545 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Dana Axles, Uconnect!
This Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is the culmination of tireless innovation and extensive testing to built the ultimate off-road SUV! This 2020 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
No matter where your next adventure takes you, this Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is ready for the challenge. With advanced traction and handling capability, sophisticated safety features and ample ground clearance, the Wrangler is designed to climb up and crawl over the toughest terrain. Inside the cabin of this Wrangler Unlimited offers supportive seats and comes loaded with the technology you expect while staying loyal to the style and design youve come to know and love.This SUV has 67,545 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 270HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Wrangler Unlimited's trim level is Sahara. This Unlimited Sahara Wrangler has a lot more goodies over the lower Sport model. To make sure you and your passengers stay connected and entertained, you will get Uconnect 4 with a 7 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bluetooth streaming audio and 4 USB's, 8 speakers, plus ambient interior LED lighting. Skid plates, two front tow hooks and one rear, Dana axles, shift on the fly 4x4 system, heavy duty suspension, fog lights, automatic headlamps, aluminum wheels, and tubular side steps help you rule the trail, while a rear view camera, illuminated cup holders, steering wheel with audio and cruise control, remote keyless entry, power windows, 115 volt power outlet, automatic climate control, and heated power side mirrors help you stay comfortable on the road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Dana Axles, Uconnect, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4HJXEN1LW225820.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Interior
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
UConnect
Dana Axles
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2020 Jeep Wrangler