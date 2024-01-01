$23,888+ tax & licensing
2020 Kia Sportage
EX S - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay - $80.57 /Wk
2020 Kia Sportage
EX S - Sunroof - Apple CarPlay - $80.57 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$23,888
+ taxes & licensing
51,575KM
Used
VIN KNDPNCAC4L7696299
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-0395A
- Mileage 51,575 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Heated Seats!
This Kia Sportage offers one of the most spacious, upscale interiors in the class. This 2020 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2020 Kia Sportage ranks as one of the best Crossover SUV's and with a good set of reasons. It has one of the best interiors in its class, a generous cargo space, excellent power and handling, and a modern, distinctive, ageless design. Comfortable, composed and highly capable on the road and for light off-roading, this Kia Sportage definitely deserves your consideration.This SUV has 51,575 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 181HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sportage's trim level is EX S. With style, comfort and safety upgrades like a huge glass sunroof, dark aluminum wheels, wireless charging, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, forward collision mitigation and blind spot detection this EX S takes things to a whole new level. You will also get Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, an 8 inch colour touchscreen, Bluetooth streaming audio, heated front seats, steering wheel audio controls and a proximity key with push button start. This incredible SUV also comes with front fog lights, heated side mirrors and a heated leather steering wheel to help cement that luxurious feel. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $80.57 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
