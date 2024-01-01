Menu
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

Compare at $38041 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $35888!

This Telluride does more than fill a hole in Kia's line-up, it came to wreck the competition. This 2020 Kia Telluride is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 111,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Telluride's trim level is SX. This Telluride SX comes with a larger sunroof, beautiful wood grain trim, satin chrome interior finishes, premium leather seats which are heated, a heated leather steering wheel, wireless charging and a power liftgate. Technology is top notch on this trim with lane keep assist, forward collision and blind spot mitigation, adaptive cruise with stop-and-go, driver attention warnings, obstacle detection, a 360 surround camera and parking assist to keep you safe. It also comes with a premium Hardon Kardon navigation system on a 10.25 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, UVO telematics, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth streaming audio and USB connectivity to keep you connected at all times. This SUV has the exterior style to match, with LED lighting and high beam assist, power folding heated side mirrors with built in turn signals, larger aluminum wheels and chrome exterior accents. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging.


Payments from $577.22 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Safety

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist

Additional Features

LED Lighting
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2020 Kia Telluride