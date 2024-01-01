$35,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Kia Telluride
SX GREAT FAM SUV - EVERYTHING IN IT
2020 Kia Telluride
SX GREAT FAM SUV - EVERYTHING IN IT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$35,888
+ taxes & licensing
111,000KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5XYP5DHC6LG070963
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 111,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
Compare at $38041 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $35888!
This Telluride does more than fill a hole in Kia's line-up, it came to wreck the competition. This 2020 Kia Telluride is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 111,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Telluride's trim level is SX. This Telluride SX comes with a larger sunroof, beautiful wood grain trim, satin chrome interior finishes, premium leather seats which are heated, a heated leather steering wheel, wireless charging and a power liftgate. Technology is top notch on this trim with lane keep assist, forward collision and blind spot mitigation, adaptive cruise with stop-and-go, driver attention warnings, obstacle detection, a 360 surround camera and parking assist to keep you safe. It also comes with a premium Hardon Kardon navigation system on a 10.25 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, UVO telematics, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth streaming audio and USB connectivity to keep you connected at all times. This SUV has the exterior style to match, with LED lighting and high beam assist, power folding heated side mirrors with built in turn signals, larger aluminum wheels and chrome exterior accents. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging.
Payments from $577.22 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $38041 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $35888!
This Telluride does more than fill a hole in Kia's line-up, it came to wreck the competition. This 2020 Kia Telluride is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 111,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 291HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Telluride's trim level is SX. This Telluride SX comes with a larger sunroof, beautiful wood grain trim, satin chrome interior finishes, premium leather seats which are heated, a heated leather steering wheel, wireless charging and a power liftgate. Technology is top notch on this trim with lane keep assist, forward collision and blind spot mitigation, adaptive cruise with stop-and-go, driver attention warnings, obstacle detection, a 360 surround camera and parking assist to keep you safe. It also comes with a premium Hardon Kardon navigation system on a 10.25 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, UVO telematics, SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth streaming audio and USB connectivity to keep you connected at all times. This SUV has the exterior style to match, with LED lighting and high beam assist, power folding heated side mirrors with built in turn signals, larger aluminum wheels and chrome exterior accents. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Wireless Charging.
Payments from $577.22 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Safety
Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist
Additional Features
LED Lighting
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Cadillac XT6 Sport XT6 SPORT, BLACK ONYX PACKAGE, SUNROOF, NAV, BREMBO BRAKES 34,525 KM $58,998 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Explorer XLT 209,486 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser 4WD 4DR AUTO 260,210 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$35,888
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2020 Kia Telluride