$27,995+ tax & licensing
2020 Nissan Qashqai
AWD SL - ProPILOT ASSIST
2020 Nissan Qashqai
AWD SL - ProPILOT ASSIST
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
25,615KM
Used
VIN JN1BJ1CW5LW394210
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 25,615 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, ProPILOT ASSIST, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats!
Compare at $29675 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $27995!
This Nissan Qashqai is a nimble crossover with a pleasant interior and impressive technology features. This 2020 Nissan Qashqai is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage SUV has just 25,615 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 141HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Qashqai's trim level is AWD SL. When you upgrade to this top of the line Qashqai SV you'll get be the best of everything. It includes larger 19 inch aluminum wheels, ProPILOT Assist, Intelligent Around View Monitor with moving object detection and leather heated front seats. It also comes with a rear sonar system, a 7 inch colour touch-screen display with NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay & Android Auto plus much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Propilot Assist, Sunroof, Blind Spot Detection, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Seats, Nissanconnect, Apple Carplay.
Payments from $450.27 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Interior
Apple CarPlay
Safety
NissanConnect
ProPILOT ASSIST
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2020 Nissan Qashqai