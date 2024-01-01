$51,996+ tax & licensing
2021 Audi SQ5
Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro - Leather Seats
2021 Audi SQ5
Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$51,996
+ taxes & licensing
53,425KM
Used
VIN WA1C4AFY3M2068639
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3460
- Mileage 53,425 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Premium Audio, Lane Keep Assist!
Compare at $53556 - Our Price is just $51996!
Powerful. Dynamic. Focused. The Audi SQ5 is sure to make an entrance, wherever you go. This 2021 Audi SQ5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Ready for any surface and any challenges ahead, this 2021 Audi SQ 5 is one of the most powerful and virtually all capable sports SUV loaded with the latest and most advanced ethnology. Explicitly styled to be unique, understated and refined, this SQ5 lets the driver and passengers to enjoy in the premium comfort and luxurious setting that is the finely crafted interior.This SUV has 53,425 kms. It's mythos black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 349HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our SQ5's trim level is Technik 3.0 TFSI quattro. This Technik trim adds amazing tech features like a 19 speaker Bang and Olufsen 3D sound system, climate controlled cupholder, distance pacing cruise with stop and go, lane keep assist, and an aerial view 360 degree camera. A gorgeous sunroof and heated leather seats make for a luxurious experience in this SQ5. This luxury continues with a heated leather steering wheel, memory settings, and the Audi Connect infotainment system complete with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa, and wi-fi. Proximity keyless entry and a power liftgate provide a valet experience while this Sq5 helps you drive with Audi Pre Sense including collision avoidance assist, lane departure warning, parking sensors, and blind spot assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, Navigation, Premium Audio, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Packages
2MB
45I
5MK
6FQ
8VY
9ZE
AMC
CR5
DTR
PC7
PDU
PFV
PPZ
0E0E
EI
MET
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Blind Spot Assist
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Selective service internet access
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Exterior
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Front fog/driving lights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Metal-look grille
Safety
First Aid Kit
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Mechanical
Performance Suspension
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Aluminum center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Rear air conditioning with separate controls
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Suspension class: Sport
Multi-link front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Premium Audio
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Surround Audio
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Memorized Settings for 2 drivers
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Aluminum dash trim
Aluminum door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Tires: Speed Rating: W
Headlight cleaners with washer
Self-leveling headlights
Rear heat ducts with separate controls
Wheel Width: 8.5
Driver adjustable suspension ride control
Tires: Profile: 40
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Silver aluminum rims
Fuel Capacity: 70 L
Wheelbase: 2,824 mm
Rear Head Room: 998 mm
Tires: Width: 255 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 13.1 L/100 km
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Rear Leg Room: 960 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,041 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Curb weight: 1,960 kg
Overall height: 1,635 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 9.9 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,466 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Bang & Olufsen
Total Number of Speakers: 19
Overall Length: 4,671 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,710 L
Wheel Diameter: 21
Diameter of tires: 21.0"
360 Camera
Power child safety locks
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,434 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,600 kg
Front Head Room: 1,059 mm
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 5.1 s
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-ULEV70
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front exterior parking camera
Left exterior parking camera
Right exterior parking camera
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Collision Assist
Rear Collision Warning : Audi pre sense rear
Type of tires: Summer Performance
Wi-Fi
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Audi Connect Security and Assistance
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Overall Width: 1,893 mm
Forward Collision Mitigation : Audi pre sense city
Audi Smartphone Interface with Apple CarPlay Mirroring
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Myers Automotive Group
2021 Audi SQ5