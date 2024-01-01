$37,995+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Envision
Avenir - Sunroof - Navigation
2021 Buick Envision
Avenir - Sunroof - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
48,365KM
Used
VIN LRBFZSR45MD137398
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Garnet
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 48,365 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Navigation, Bose Premium Sound, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats!
Compare at $40275 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $37995!
This Buick Envision combines a practical size with a long list of standard features that make it a value-packed SUV worth considering. This 2021 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 48,365 kms. It's garnet in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Envision's trim level is Avenir. Designed to inspire, this top of the line Envision Avenir adds premium leather seats, a power sunroof, heads up display, blind spot monitoring with lane change alert, exclusive aluminum wheels and power front seats. Additional features include a modern infotainment system complete with an 10.2 inch touchscreen, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, SiriusXM, wireless device charging, and a Bose premium audio system. This luxurious crossover also comes equipped with remote start, 4G WiFi, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, dual zone climate control, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, Teen Driver technology and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Bose Premium Sound, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Head Up Display, Blind Spot Monitoring.
Payments from $611.11 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
remote start
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
BOSE PREMIUM SOUND
Blind Spot Monitoring
Head up display
Lane Change Alert
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2021 Buick Envision