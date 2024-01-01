Menu
<b>Sunroof, Navigation, Bose Premium Sound, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats!</b><br> <br> Compare at $40275 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $37995! <br> <br> This Buick Envision combines a practical size with a long list of standard features that make it a value-packed SUV worth considering. This 2021 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 48,365 kms. Its garnet in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Envisions trim level is Avenir. Designed to inspire, this top of the line Envision Avenir adds premium leather seats, a power sunroof, heads up display, blind spot monitoring with lane change alert, exclusive aluminum wheels and power front seats. Additional features include a modern infotainment system complete with an 10.2 inch touchscreen, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, SiriusXM, wireless device charging, and a Bose premium audio system. This luxurious crossover also comes equipped with remote start, 4G WiFi, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, dual zone climate control, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, Teen Driver technology and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Bose Premium Sound, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Head Up Display, Blind Spot Monitoring. <br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$611.11</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2021 Buick Envision

48,365 KM

$37,995

+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Envision

Avenir - Sunroof - Navigation

2021 Buick Envision

Avenir - Sunroof - Navigation

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

48,365KM
Used
VIN LRBFZSR45MD137398

  • Exterior Colour Garnet
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,365 KM

Sunroof, Navigation, Bose Premium Sound, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats!

Compare at $40275 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $37995!

This Buick Envision combines a practical size with a long list of standard features that make it a value-packed SUV worth considering. This 2021 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 48,365 kms. It's garnet in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Envision's trim level is Avenir. Designed to inspire, this top of the line Envision Avenir adds premium leather seats, a power sunroof, heads up display, blind spot monitoring with lane change alert, exclusive aluminum wheels and power front seats. Additional features include a modern infotainment system complete with an 10.2 inch touchscreen, navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, SiriusXM, wireless device charging, and a Bose premium audio system. This luxurious crossover also comes equipped with remote start, 4G WiFi, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, dual zone climate control, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, Teen Driver technology and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Bose Premium Sound, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Head Up Display, Blind Spot Monitoring.


Payments from $611.11 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

remote start
Navigation
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

BOSE PREMIUM SOUND
Blind Spot Monitoring
Head up display
Lane Change Alert

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2021 Buick Envision