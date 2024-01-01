$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai Sonata
2.5T N Line - Sunroof - Heated Seats
2021 Hyundai Sonata
2.5T N Line - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
59,314KM
Used
VIN 5NPEK4JC5MH098144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour DK GRY W
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L1378
- Mileage 59,314 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Dinamica Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation!
This 2021 Sonata is constructed using advanced materials which translates into a safe ride for you and your family. This 2021 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The very stylish design of this 2021 Hyundai Sonata is only the beginning. Inside, you'll be impressed by the vast amounts of features that make your drive better. You'll also feel added peace of mind with a number of available Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies that actively monitor your surroundings. For a look at the sedan of the future, check out this 2021 Hyundai Sonata.This sedan has 59,314 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 290HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Sonata's trim level is 2.5T N Line. This Sonata N Line is the top of Sonata performance and style with unique wheels, special N Line logos and styling, chrome and black exterior trim, Dinamica synthetic leather/suede seats with red accents, aluminum pedals, liquid chrome interior accents, a sunroof, digital instrument cluster, and a proximity key. It also has great tech, like Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, HD radio, touchscreen infotainment, soft touch interior materials, heated leather steering wheel, heated seats, remote start, adaptive cruise with stop and go, collision mitigation, and lane keep assist. You also get great style with alloy wheels, LED lighting with automatic headlamps and high beams, and heated and powered side mirror turn signals and blind spot indicators. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Dinamica Seats, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation, Proximity Key, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Interior
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Collision Mitigation
Dinamica Seats
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2021 Hyundai Sonata