2021 Jeep Gladiator

$59,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 , 8 8 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9808312

9808312 Stock #: P3536

P3536 VIN: 1C6JJTBG5ML602644

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 17,883 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats AM/FM Stereo SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Exterior tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Satellite Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features 4x4 Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.