2021 Jeep Gladiator

17,883 KM

Details Description Features

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Rubicon

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

17,883KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9808312
  • Stock #: P3536
  • VIN: 1C6JJTBG5ML602644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 17,883 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 17,883 Miles! This Jeep Gladiator delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 GRANITE CRYSTAL POLISHED ALUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Tip Start, Transmission Skid Plate, Selec-Speed Control, TRAILER TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class IV Hitch Receiver, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, 240-Amp Alternator.*This Jeep Gladiator Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24R RUBICON -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic , STEEL FRONT BUMPER, SAFETY GROUP -inc: Park-Sense Rear Park Assist System, Blind-Spot/Rear Cross-Path Detection, REMOTE START SYSTEM, REDICAL INSTRUMENT PANEL BEZELS, RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 DISPLAY, LED LIGHTING GROUP -inc: Daytime Running Lights w/LED Accents, LED Park Turn Lamps, LED Fog Lamps, LED Reflector Headlamps, LED Taillamps, GVWR: 2834 KG (6250 LBS) (STD), FIRECRACKER RED, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD).* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to claim your Jeep Gladiator!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
AM/FM Stereo
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

tinted windows

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

