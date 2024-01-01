$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Mazda CX-30
GS - Heated Seats
2021 Mazda CX-30
GS - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
88,534KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3MVDMBCL3MM216305
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 88,534 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Low Speed Brake Assist!
The low platform of this CX-30 makes loading easy, and the generous cargo area leaves you and your passengers with ample space for all of your belongings. This 2021 Mazda CX-30 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 88,534 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 186HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-30's trim level is GS. Ultimate comfort is the primary focus of this CX-30 GS with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you warm on those cold winter days. Additional features you're sure to appreciate are larger and more stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake, a 8.8 inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT and 8 Harmonic Acoustics speakers, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus Bluetooth streaming audio. This trim also includes auto high-beam LED headlamps, advanced blind spot detection, auto climate control, premium cloth seats, rear cross traffic alert, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Low Speed Brake Assist, Rearview Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
The low platform of this CX-30 makes loading easy, and the generous cargo area leaves you and your passengers with ample space for all of your belongings. This 2021 Mazda CX-30 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 88,534 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 186HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our CX-30's trim level is GS. Ultimate comfort is the primary focus of this CX-30 GS with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you warm on those cold winter days. Additional features you're sure to appreciate are larger and more stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake, a 8.8 inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT and 8 Harmonic Acoustics speakers, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus Bluetooth streaming audio. This trim also includes auto high-beam LED headlamps, advanced blind spot detection, auto climate control, premium cloth seats, rear cross traffic alert, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Low Speed Brake Assist, Rearview Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Safety
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Additional Features
Blind Spot Monitoring
Low Speed Brake Assist
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Buick Encore GX Select $9326 COLLISION CLAIM, PRICED ACCORDINGLY!!INCLUDES PREVIOUS OWNER WINTER TIRES!!! 42,242 KM $25,800 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra GL 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra Preferred - Heated Seats 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2021 Mazda CX-30