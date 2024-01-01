Menu
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Low Speed Brake Assist!

The low platform of this CX-30 makes loading easy, and the generous cargo area leaves you and your passengers with ample space for all of your belongings. This 2021 Mazda CX-30 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 88,534 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 186HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CX-30s trim level is GS. Ultimate comfort is the primary focus of this CX-30 GS with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you warm on those cold winter days. Additional features youre sure to appreciate are larger and more stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake, a 8.8 inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT and 8 Harmonic Acoustics speakers, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus Bluetooth streaming audio. This trim also includes auto high-beam LED headlamps, advanced blind spot detection, auto climate control, premium cloth seats, rear cross traffic alert, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Low Speed Brake Assist, Rearview Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,534 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Low Speed Brake Assist!

The low platform of this CX-30 makes loading easy, and the generous cargo area leaves you and your passengers with ample space for all of your belongings. This 2021 Mazda CX-30 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 88,534 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 186HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our CX-30's trim level is GS. Ultimate comfort is the primary focus of this CX-30 GS with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel to keep you warm on those cold winter days. Additional features you're sure to appreciate are larger and more stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, shift knob and parking brake, a 8.8 inch colour touchscreen display with MAZDA CONNECT and 8 Harmonic Acoustics speakers, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus Bluetooth streaming audio. This trim also includes auto high-beam LED headlamps, advanced blind spot detection, auto climate control, premium cloth seats, rear cross traffic alert, lane keeping assist and lane departure warning. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Low Speed Brake Assist, Rearview Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Safety

Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Additional Features

Blind Spot Monitoring
Low Speed Brake Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

