2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

68,140 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

4DR GLB 250 4MAT

2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

4DR GLB 250 4MAT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

68,140KM
Used
VIN W1N4M4HB7MW084610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 68,140 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Whether you're taking a cross country road trip, trying to locate an off-grid campsite, or just running around town, this Mercedes-Benz GLB is the perfect SUV for all of life's adventures. Its rugged in all the right places and has handsome good looks to match, complete with modern safety features, top of the line technology and plenty of luxurious amenities, you can be sure to get where you're going in style and safety. This SUV has 68,140 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 221HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class