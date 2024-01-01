$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
4DR GLB 250 4MAT
2021 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
4DR GLB 250 4MAT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
68,140KM
Used
VIN W1N4M4HB7MW084610
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 68,140 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLB is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Whether you're taking a cross country road trip, trying to locate an off-grid campsite, or just running around town, this Mercedes-Benz GLB is the perfect SUV for all of life's adventures. Its rugged in all the right places and has handsome good looks to match, complete with modern safety features, top of the line technology and plenty of luxurious amenities, you can be sure to get where you're going in style and safety. This SUV has 68,140 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 221HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
