2021 RAM 1500

29,178 KM

$62,385

+ tax & licensing
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Big Horn

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

29,178KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8534774
  • Stock #: M00025
  • VIN: 1C6RRFBG1MN528060

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 29,178 KM

Vehicle Description

Demo Model. Low Kms. This Ram 1500 delivers a Gas engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 20 X 9 PREMIUM CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFT) (STD), TIRES: 275/55R20 ALL-SEASON LRR.*This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23Z BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/eTorque, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (DFT) , REMOTE START SYSTEM, PARK-SENSE FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST, GVWR: 3,084 KGS (6,800 LBS) (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ETORQUE (STD), DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BLACK, CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Bucket Seats, Full-Length Floor Console, Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust, 9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER, 3.21 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD).*Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

