$33,998+ tax & licensing
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek
Limited w/Eyesight - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$33,998
+ taxes & licensing
25,865KM
Used
VIN JF2GTHNC1M8228542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3493
- Mileage 25,865 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $35018 - Our Price is just $33998!
For a dependable crossover that can handle your commute in comfort and haul your gear to your weekend backpacking trip, look no further than the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek. This 2021 Subaru Crosstrek is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Designed to go further, the safe, reliable and capable 2021 Subaru Crosstrek will take you where others can't. Whether it's a highway or high pass the Crosstrek's high clearance, all wheel drive, and well tuned suspension will take you to work in comfort and to the trailhead with ease. Find those hard to get to places with the 2021 Subaru Crosstrek.This low mileage SUV has just 25,865 kms. It's gray metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Crosstrek's trim level is Limited w/Eyesight. This Crosstrek Limited is the top trim complete with Subaru's patented EyeSight complete with pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, and lane keep assist. This safety package comes on top of an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with GPS navigation system, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, STARLINK smartphone integration (including Aha radio), and a premium sound system. For comfort, this crossover has dual zone automatic climate control, a heated steering wheel, leather seats, a 6 way power driver's seat and a power sunroof. For safety, it packs in steering responsive, automatic LED headlamps, and Subaru Rear/Side Vehicle Detection System (SRVD) with blind spot detection, lane change assist, and rear cross traffic alert. The CVT comes equipped with X Mode for even more rugged off road capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Black grille w/chrome accents
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Android Auto
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Double wishbone rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Power remote trunk release
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets, Wiper park
Express open/close glass sunroof
Driver knee airbags
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/metal-look steering wheel trim
Self-leveling headlights
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Harman/kardon
Simulated carbon fibre/metal-look door trim
Premium Sound Package
Metal-look/piano black center console trim
Front Leg Room: 1,095 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,411 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
Tires: Width: 225 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Head Room: 955 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.0 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 63 L
Rear Leg Room: 926 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.8 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,800 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 1,985 kg
Max cargo capacity: 1,569 L
SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio
Front Shoulder Room: 1,441 mm
Leather/piano black shift knob trim
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Overall height: 1,615 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,398 mm
Curb weight: 1,516 kg
Overall Length: 4,465 mm
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Lane Departure Warning: Active
STARLINK
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Rear Hip Room: 1,401 mm
Collision Mitigation
Forward Collision Mitigation : EyeSight Pre-Collision Braking
Rear Collision Mitigation : Reverse Automatic Braking (RAB)
STARLINK/Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Mirroring
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Wheelbase: 2,665 mm
Remote Engine Start : Remote engine start - smart device only (subscription required)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2021 Subaru XV Crosstrek