2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

$59,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 , 7 0 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 9998054

9998054 Stock #: L1202

L1202 VIN: KM8KN4AB2NU047947

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Electric

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 21,706 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Power Liftgate Interior Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features Premium Audio Navigation Blind Spot Monitoring Lane Keep Assist Collision Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.