2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

20,485 KM

Details Description Features

$63,888

+ tax & licensing
$63,888

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$63,888

+ taxes & licensing

20,485KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9998057
  • Stock #: L1207
  • VIN: KM8KNDAF8NU057191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,485 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

Spend quality time in this comfortable and innovative IONIQ 5. This 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Cutting edge, modern, innovative design meets classic, timeless, comfortable living in this 2022 IONIQ 5. A beautiful step into the future is made better with a thrilling driving experience, engaging infotainment, and a truly comfortable interior design. More than just your daily driver, this 2022 IONIQ 5 strives to be your new sanctuary, your home away from home. Don't just drive, make your commute an experience in this 2022 IONIQ 5.This coupe has 20,485 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our IONIQ 5's trim level is Preferred. The navigation equipped infotainment on this Ioniq 5 Preferred is further enhanced with a Harman Kardon audio system, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay for an always engaging experience. Heated seats and a heated steering wheel provide incredible comfort while proximity keyless entry and a power liftgate offer modern convenience. Distance pacing cruise with stop and go, evasion assist, automatic braking, lane keep assist, parking sensors, blind spot assist, and a rear view camera help you stay safe on the road or the parking lot, while aluminum wheels and a wing spoiler provide stunning style. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Audio, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Navigation
Blind Spot Monitoring
Lane Keep Assist
Collision Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

