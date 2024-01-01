$37,888+ tax & licensing
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe
ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$37,888
+ taxes & licensing
35,870KM
Used
VIN 5NMS5DALXNH381342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour QUARTZ WHITE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 35,870 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Warning!
For adventure, readiness, and outstanding style, this 2022 Santa Fe is an easy choice. This 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Refinement wrapped in ruggedness, capability married to style, and adventure ready attitude paired to a comfortable drive. These things make this 2022 Santa Fe an amazing SUV. If you need a ready to go SUV that makes every errand an adventure and makes every adventure a journey, this 2022 Santa Fe was made for you.This SUV has 35,870 kms. It's quartz white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 281HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Santa Fe's trim level is Ultimate Calligraphy AWD. Sporting an upgraded drivetrain for a more exciting driving experience, this luxurious and high tech Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy is a great choice for people that prefer the finer things in life. With a sunroof above your heated and cooled Nappa leather seats, every drive becomes a day spa. A heads up display, navigation, and 12 speaker premium audio system by Harman Kardon create a futuristic and helpful cockpit. A proximity power liftgate for hands free operation, a 360 degree aerial parking camera, and remote automatic parking make your busy days easier. This fun and family friendly SUV also comes with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Bluetooth to keep you entertained. Helping you stay safe is an advanced driver assist suite including lane keep assist, collision avoidance assist, and distance pacing cruise. Additional features include a heated steering wheel, aluminum wheels, automatic LED lighting, and remote keyless entry. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
side steps
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Additional Features
chrome accessories
LED Lights
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe